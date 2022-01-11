Tax Cuts Probable – But Which Taxes To Cut?

The Kansas Legislature has started up for another session, and one of the topics of conversation will be taxes.
Governor Laura Kelly wants to eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries so that a family buying 200 dollars worth of groceries a week would save 676 dollars a year.
Lowering or ending the tax has bipartisan support, but lawmakers might consider alternatives, such as lowering the tax on all consumer goods.
The governor also has proposed giving a one-time 250 dollar rebate to Kansas residents who filed state income tax returns last year.
GOP leaders have said they prefer ongoing income tax cuts.
Senate tax committee Chair Caryn Tyson says other ideas are on the table, including lowering taxes on retirees’ Social Security benefits.