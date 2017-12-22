Tax cuts, worldwide economic growth should help Kansas, economist says

A Midwest economic expert says this region should benefit from the tax cuts that are ready to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

“It’s going to help more here than other parts of the nation,” said Ernie Goss with Creighton University. “One of the big issues and this continues to be a huge issue is limiting the deduction for state and local taxes. Limiting it to $10,000, that would be the property tax and the income tax. In this part of the country, that’s not as big an issue.”

It will affect some high income earners, however and Goss wasn’t that supportive of the individual portion.

“Now, the corporate portion, where we’re cutting corporate tax rates, that’s going to have some fairly significant benefits,” Goss said. “That will be hitting. We’ve already seen GDP growth above 3 percent.”

The U.S. economy and the global economy are both growing.

“That’s going to be good for Kansas, in terms of exports,” said Goss. “I think that’s going to boost the Kansas economy more than anything like the tax reform bill.”

One example of exports prompting growth is the announced expansion of Spirit Aerosystems in Wichita.