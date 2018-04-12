Tax day is less than a week away, know what you need to do

Be quick, but don’t hurry if you still need to file your taxes.

“If you haven’t already filed, and we’ve already gotten more than 800,000 e-filed returns from Kansas, just take your time,” said Michael Devine with the IRS. “Even if you need more time to file that return, you can get an automatic extension that gives you until the middle of October to actually get your tax return in.”

It’s important to note that is not more time to pay, if you owe the IRS, though.

“If you do owe tax and you don’t have the money to pay, you still want to file your tax return,” said Devine. “Pay what you can towards the bill. The failure to file penalty is ten times larger than the failure to pay penalty. File your tax return on time, pay what you can and then wait for the IRS to contact you on how you can set up a payment plan to make sure all that bill is paid.”

You actually have an extra couple of days this year, up to April 17.

“The 15th is a Sunday and we don’t collect taxes on weekends,” said Devine. “Normally, the deadline would fall to the next business day, but the 16th of April is Emancipation Day in Washington D.C., and a funny part of the law says that the IRS can’t collect taxes on a holiday in Washington, D.C.”

For more information on what you can do to get your taxes done, go to irs.gov or call 800-TAX-1040.