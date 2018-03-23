Tax Foundation Facts & Figures Report puts Kansas in the middle of the pack

The Tax Foundation released the 2018 version of its annual Facts & Figures report earlier this week. By most measures, Kansas is toward the middle of the pack when it comes to taxes, including the number of days it takes to work off your tax burden in the state.

“What we’re looking at is all of Americans together, how long we all have to work in order to pay, not just our federal tax bill, but also our state and local tax bills,” said Scott Drenkard, state projects director at the Tax Foundation. “That date in Kansas last year was April 20th.”

That was 27th among states. Kansas is slightly below average when it comes to taxes paid as a percentage of income.

“If you take a look at the total taxes paid by residents of Kansas, both to their state and then also to the rest of the country, it’s 9.5 percent,” said Drenkard.

That measure puts Kansas 23rd among the states. Kansas also gets a significant amount of its state revenue from the Federal government.

“Twenty-four percent of Kansas’ budget comes from Federal aid,” Drenkard said. “That’s relatively low nationally. That number is probably a lot higher than most people might think. There’s lots of states that are in the 30s on this one. The idea when we put out this particular stat is to remind people that the Federal government does contribute really significantly to your state’s budget.”

The Facts & Figures report is mailed to every state legislator and governor across the country.