Tax plan still alive, but no vote yet

The three bracket tax plan agreed to on Tuesday is still alive on Wednesday afternoon, but a vote has not happened in either chamber yet.

House Speaker Republican Ron Ryckman was making an effort to get his members more information before a potential late afternoon or early evening vote on Wednesday.

“We are still looking at more information to share,” said Ryckman. “There are groups that are still needing to dive in deeper with those numbers.”

The question in front of the Legislature is whether or not they need a veto-proof majority to pass any tax increase.

“Do we find 84 and 27, or 63 and 21?” asked Ryckman. “Based on some of the questions this morning, this is one of those 27 and 84 plans.”

The reason the Legislature feels they need to be ready for a veto is because Kansas Governor Sam Brownback has vetoed a smaller plan earlier this session. However, there have not been any discussions between leadership and the Governor’s office as of mid-afternoon Wednesday. If the chambers plan to get to two-thirds majorities, they will need Democratic votes.

“Do they want more money, less money, what do they also want to be part of this process? Those conversations will also be this afternoon.”

The key, as it was before, will be the Senate side. The House will take up the bill first, but the Senate has agreed to look at the bill as soon as Wednesday evening if it passes the House.