Tax policy going forward in spite of lack of floor vote

The House Majority Leader says even though there hasn’t been a vote on tax policy this week, we’re still closer than last week.

“It looks like there hasn’t been progress,” said Republican Don Hineman. “Discussion is part of the progress. You have to define the parameters of what people are willing to consider. It’s frustrating. It looks like we’re just spinning our wheels, but really it’s kind of narrowing in, defining the focus on what’s possible.”

Republican Representative Larry Hibbard noted that getting work done without assistance from the Governor’s office will be difficult.

“We’re probably going to have a tax bill at least, and maybe a school bill both that are going to be vetoed,” said Hibbard. “We’ve got to have 84 votes.”

Hibbard noted that the task of getting to 84 becomes more difficult in the veto session.

“As the session progresses, you start to lose a few members,” said Hibbard. “They’ve got family obligations, maybe a health problem they’ve had scheduled for quite awhile and you lose a few, but you’ve still got to come up with those 84 votes in the House and 27 in the Senate.”

The House and Senate decided not to work this weekend in hope that they can come to a resolution next week.