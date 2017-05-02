Tax policy stalls; Kansas Senate will work weekends until resolved

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning told senators Tuesday morning in a Republican caucus meeting to expect to work over the weekend after a tax proposal died without ever making it to floor debate.

The chief issue for Democrats was that the tax plan did not take school finance into account, while conservative Republicans would not vote for it as they thought it was too much of a tax increase.

Denning told senators in the Republican caucus to expect to work weekends until taxes are worked out. Senate President Susan Wagle told the caucus that the 90 day mark is 12 days away. That would put that mark at May 14th. Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 13th.

As for the Kansas House, they wanted to see the next tax proposal work through the Senate first, as the original tax plan passed by both houses was vetoed by Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and the veto was sustained by the Senate’s failure to override it with a two-thirds majority. Senate President Susan Wagle told the caucus that a veto-proof majority is what is needed to go forward on tax legislation similar to that initially passed in February.

Both Wagle and Denning voted to sustain the initial veto by the Governor, citing the retroactivity of the previous measure as the reason for not voting to override.

Wagle believes a smaller tax plan could pass and not be vetoed. In that case, the Senate would only need 21 votes.

Ways and Means chairman Republican Carolyn McGinn suggested that the Senate should only work weekends if there are bills ready to work on.

On the House side, while debating extending the sunset for STAR bonds, multiple members of the House were concerned that any tax legislation that comes to them may come as part of a conference committee report, which is how the proposal that was scheduled for Tuesday was structured. If that were the case, then once it passed the Senate, the tax policy would be taken up simply as a motion to concur, which would not have the floor debate that happened on tax policy in the House the first time around.