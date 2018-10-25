Tax preparers need to file PTIN forms for next year soon, says IRS

Tax preparers across the country, including in Kansas, have an annual chore they need to finish soon.

“The thousands of people in Kansas who prepare tax returns and get paid to do it have to renew or get a Preparer Tax Identification Number from the IRS,” said spokesman Michael Devine. “All of the ones from this year will expire on December 31st.”

Devine said if you already have one, it’s pretty easy to do online.

“Just go to irs.gov and click on renew your PTIN,” said Devine. “It takes about 15 minutes to do that. If you’re going to do it the old fashioned way and print it out and mail it in, it takes four to six weeks. Doing it online is just a lot faster. That way, you know you have your number for next year.”

This is another way for consumers to check if their preparer is on the level.

“They have to use that number on every tax return they prepare,” said Devine. “It’s a tracking mechanism for the IRS. If you’re a taxpayer and you’re going in to someone and paying them to do your tax return, one of the things you have to ask is, do you have a PTIN number? If they don’t, then they’re in violation of the law.”

Obviously, you don’t want to give personal tax information to someone who hasn’t filed the proper IRS paperwork for their business.