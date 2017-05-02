Tax process continues forward; next vote will likely be in House

The tax process continues in the Kansas Legislature and it looks like the House may have the next move. The latest offer accepted by the conference committee is a bill that would raise roughly $1 billion over two years with a three-bracket structure at 2.85, 4.9 and 5.1 percent in the first year and 3, 5.25 and 5.6 percent in subsequent years.

“Can we pass an income tax bill, which likely has to be able to pass with two-thirds?” asked House Taxation committee chairman Republican Steven Johnson. “If that’s the case, can we afford any other topics that might be able to peel votes off? It could be exceedingly difficult.”

The measure as currently constructed would not address school finance, where the formula has not even made it to the floor yet.

“I would say that this fills the gap and begins to address education financing, but is small enough that we could be confident that it does not more than address education funding,” said Johnson. “Something else would still be needed.”

The next vote does not have to be a two-thirds vote, but it would be nice if it showed a clear direction to go.

“It does not matter if we get to that number of votes in the next days whenever we take the vote should we vote on this,” said Johnson. “It will matter if we can get there. It’s definitely something we’ll be looking at. If folks don’t vote for it initially, is there a road to 84 if we need to get there, and the same in the Senate to make sure that it’s worth going through the exercise.”

The signatures will be put on the conference committee report Wednesday morning, but it remains to be seen how quickly the bill might make it to the House floor.