Tax season to begin January 29, end April 17, says IRS

The tax season will officially begin January 29, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

“You can file anytime you want,” said IRS spokesman Michael Devine. “Many tax software companies will accept your return. What we want you to do is think about this. You need to have a lot of documents before you can file, your W2s and 1099s. Don’t rush to file, you’ve got plenty of time.”

In fact, you have an extra couple of days this year.

“The 15th of April is traditionally the deadline date to file your tax return,” said Devine. “In 2018, April 15 falls on a Sunday. That would normally move the deadline just one day to April 16, except the District of Columbia has a holiday, called Emancipation Day on April 16. Because it’s a holiday in Washington, D.C., that makes it a tax holiday. The government is still open, but we can’t collect taxes on a holiday in the District of Columbia, so everybody gets an extra day.”

The deadline this year is Tuesday, April 17.

“We know that we’re going to see about the same number of returns from Kansas as we did last year, about 1.3 million,” said Devine. “More than 90 percent of those are going to be filed electronically. For those people who are filing for the first time, believe the hype. E-file is the fastest, the safest and the most accurate way to file your tax return, because at the same time you’re doing your federal return, you’re probably going to be able to do your state return. Put the information in one time, let the computer do all the work.”

If you have any questions about your taxes, you can check the IRS website or call 800-TAX-1040.