Tax Season Is Scam Season

Jan 20, 2022 @ 7:47am

January 24 through April 18 is federal tax filing season, and the IRS warns it could get a bit rough.

The Better Business Bureau urges taxpayers to file as early as possible, especially if you’re expecting a refund.

Early-filing reduces the odds that a scammer will beat you to the punch, having stolen your identity, and then stealing a refund.

Staffing shortages combined with pandemic-related increased workloads have added to the agency’s backlog.

The result is a greater likelihood that your taxes will be processed at a slower pace this year.

The BBB suggests that if you are notified of a duplicate return by the IRS, respond to them immediately – it could mean that you’ve been ripped off by an identity thief.

Inquire immediately if you receive notice from the IRS that you received wages from somewhere you did not work.

