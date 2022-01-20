Tax Season Is Scam Season

January 24 through April 18 is federal tax filing season, and the IRS warns it could get a bit rough.
The Better Business Bureau urges taxpayers to file as early as possible, especially if you’re expecting a refund.
Early-filing reduces the odds that a scammer will beat you to the punch, having stolen your identity, and then stealing a refund.
Staffing shortages combined with pandemic-related increased workloads have added to the agency’s backlog.
The result is a greater likelihood that your taxes will be processed at a slower pace this year.
The BBB suggests that if you are notified of a duplicate return by the IRS, respond to them immediately – it could mean that you’ve been ripped off by an identity thief.
Inquire immediately if you receive notice from the IRS that you received wages from somewhere you did not work.