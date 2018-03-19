Taylor presentation leaves legislators with food for thought

After listening to Lisa Taylor’s presentation on the latest school funding cost study, Republican Representative Melissa Rooker sees that she and her colleagues have to think about school funding differently.

“It definitely shifts the conversation from the way we’ve always sort of approached school finance, which is essentially picking a number that we’re willing to fund and telling our districts go forth and produce these rates of success, these outcomes,” said Rooker. “Instead, this shifts it. It reverses that conversation, so that we really have to reflect. This identifies the cost of achievement. We have to reflect as lawmakers what it is we expect from our schools and are we willing to fund that level of expectation?”

A key statistic from Taylor’s presentation was that on average, for every 1 percent increase desired in the graduation rate, it would require a funding increase of 1.5 percent.

“No matter what we do, we have to scale it in over time,” said K-12 Budget Committee chair Republican Fred Patton. “She gave us some information on how we could do that and she’s going to get us some more information. As a local school board member, I know if we received a large sum of money, we couldn’t spend it all appropriately at one time.”

The cost study looked down to the building level to decide how much each individual student’s education would cost. Patton’s not sure that sort of a mathematical approach will work, given the timeline they have to work with.

“I think it would be complicated,” said Patton. “It would be hard for us to understand. It would be hard for local districts to understand. I don’t know that that’s something we can do in the next two and a half, three weeks. Maybe it’s something long-term we want to look at. You know, we’re always looking at the formula and seeing if we can tweak it, but, in the short term, I don’t see that as being something that this body is going to support.”

Taylor clarified that she believes there needs to be a ‘catch up’ period of additional funding to get the state back on track and then a lower maintenance level to keep achievement going. She gave the legislators two scenarios, one that aligns more closely with previous Supreme Court decisions that looks for a 90 percent proficiency at Level 2 or better and one that targets 60 percent proficiency at Level 3 or better, which is closer to the goal set out in Kansas ESSA plan. It remains to be seen which approach legislators ultimately take.