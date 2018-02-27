TCU, which pulled even with the Wildcats for fourth place in the conference standings, appears headed to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since that year. Jamie Dixon, a former player for the Horned Frogs, is in his second season as their coach.

A year ago, a seven-game losing streak to finish the regular season cost TCU an NCAA berth before the Horned Frogs won two games in the Big 12 Tournament and took the NIT championship.

Dean Wade scored 24 points for the Wildcats (20-10, 9-8), who missed a chance for 10 conference wins for the first time in five years but are still in good shape for a second straight trip to the NCAAs under Bruce Weber. Barry Brown Jr. had 17 points and six assists.

TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky, hit his only field goal with 1:49 remaining, a crucial 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 60-56 lead after Desmond Bane had run down a loose ball on the sideline and raced in for the go-ahead layup. Bane scored 15 points, and Brodziansky seven points with three blocks.