Teaching shortage will be largest in two years, according to state Education Commissioner

In the midst of a lengthy update to the Kansas State Board of Education on the Kansas Can vision for education at their meeting Tuesday, Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson outlined one of the major challenges to making the vision happen. That challenge is finding enough teachers.

“None of what we talk about for the rest of the morning or any time when I go out and talk, can be done if we don’t have good people with kids,” said Watson. “That’s leadership at the principal level. It’s leadership at the district level and its these people with students every day. We are two years away from hitting the biggest shortage that we’ve had in a long time. It’s the junior class in college. It’s already in the pipeline.”

Watson implored those in attendance to look to those who have taught in the past and get them to come back, but also to hold teaching up more generally as a profession to aspire to.

“If we were able to recapture many of the people that hold certificates that are not teaching in our state, we could diminish that a little bit,” said Watson. “That’s the biggest group, but we can never take our eye off of, what can we do to encourage our best and brightest and our most capable to want to go into a profession that allows you to work with other people’s kids and change their life.”

Watson advocated for policy to be thought of in a way that makes the profession attractive to the next generation of teachers.

“When we talk about licensure or we talk about money across the street or we talk about how we raise the profession, when we talk about this work, this work will only be done if teachers drive the work, in consultation with principals and superintendents,” said Watson. “It is truly, we’re asking them to think outside of the third grade classroom or the science classroom in which they teach and think about redoing this thing called school. Whenever you’re out, and you see a young person, or you’re talking to one of your family members, maybe it’s a niece or nephew, say, have you thought about teaching? I think you have it. I think you have what it takes to do that. I think over time we can encourage and we can bring more people in the profession, and it will be necessary.”

It doesn’t matter whether potential teachers are straight out of college, choosing a second career, or returning to teaching, all avenues will be needed to fulfill the needs of the state’s vision long-term.