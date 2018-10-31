Teen arrested after erratic behavior causes highway shutdown Tuesday

Highway 24 was shut down briefly Tuesday morning east of Silver Lake and a Topeka teen was arrested.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Zachary Dean Gonzalez-Rook was arrested around 11:15 Tuesday morning after he came out of a home in the 8400 block of NW Highway 24.

Getting Gonzalez-Rook out took about 90 minutes. Officers originally responded to check on him as he was displaying erratic and suspicious behavior. Family told deputies he could be a threat to himself and others.

The highway was shut down from NW Humphrey Road to Huxman Road. It was back open by 11:30 a.m.

Gonzalez-Rook was booked into the Shawnee Co. jail for aggravated burglary, burglary, theft, conspiracy, and criminal possession of a firearm.