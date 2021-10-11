Teen Arrested for Attempted Humvee Theft

A teen attempted to steal a military Humvee worth more than $100,000 from the National Guard Armory in Hutchinson and swung a hatchet at an armory staff member who tried to stop him, police say.
The Hutchinson News reports that prosecutors charged the 16-year-old from Nickerson in Reno County District Court with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony theft, and criminal trespass.
He remains in juvenile detention.
Police say the teen jumped a fence at the Armory and broke into at least three Humvees.
The first, he was unable to start.
The second he started but couldn’t get it to move.
The third he was able to move, but quickly discovered he couldn’t drive it because the steering wheel was locked.
Police say that once the vehicle moved, military personnel ran out and opened the door.
The teen then used an ax he’d taken from the second Humvee, and attempted to hit one of the armory employees with it, but missed.