Teen drivers increase fatality risk, especially when riding with other young people, research says

Teen drivers put everyone on the roadway at risk of a deadly crash, especially if they are bringing teen passengers along for the ride according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Highway Safety.

“When you have a teen driver that has teen passengers in their vehicle, the fatality rate for all the people involved in the crash goes up by 51 percent,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “When you have older passengers in the car, which the study classifies as 35 or older, that comes down to a much smaller number.”

Supervised driving – with parents in the passenger seat as the coach – is the first step to teaching teens how to become responsible and safe drivers. AAA offers a multitude of resources at TeenDriving.AAA.com.

“Some of those include requiring teens to log at least 100 hours of supervised practice driving with a parent before driving solo,” said Haugh. “Practice driving in low risk situations and gradually move to situations that are more complex, such as highway, nighttime and driving in the rain and on and around challenging roadways. Allow no more than one non-family passenger under the age of 20 to ride with the teen driver during the first six months of driving.”

Other AAA resources available for parents include the StartSmart Online Parent session to coach their teen through the learning-to-drive process and Teaching Your Teen to Drive, a one-hour live action DVD and illustrated in-car handbook that parents can use to support supervised driving lessons.

“It’s also important to check the GDL or Graduated Driver’s License laws in Kansas,” said Haugh. “There are passenger restrictions for new drivers. You’ll want to make sure you’re following those, as well.”

For information on the Kansas Graduated Driver’s License, go to kansasgdl.org.