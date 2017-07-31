WIBW News Now!

Teen fleeing from police causes crash; 4 injured

by on July 31, 2017 at 8:52 AM (1 hour ago)

Police in the Kansas City suburb of Gardner, Kansas, say four people were injured in a crash involving a 15-year-old boy who had fled after striking a police officer.

KMBC-TV reports that an officer was checking on a car Saturday night when the driver suddenly sped away, striking and slightly injuring the officer.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers later chased the suspect on Interstate 435 before he lost control of the vehicle, sideswiped another vehicle and crossed
into oncoming traffic before colliding head-on with another vehicle, which then overturned.

The suspect was taken a hospital. Three other people, including a toddler, also were injured.

The medical statuses of the injured were not immediately available Monday.

There was no immediate word about any charges.

