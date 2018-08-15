Teen injured in Franklin County juvenile facility

Officials say a guard at a northeast Kansas juvenile detention facility has been placed on leave after a teen was injured so severely that his mother said he required emergency brain surgery.

Franklin County juvenile services director Ken Halliburton told The Associated Press that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate after the juvenile was rushed to a hospital Saturday morning. The KBI said in a statement that the juvenile sustained critical injuries Friday at the county’s juvenile detention center.

The juvenile wasn’t identified. But KCTV reports that Jennifer Davis says a guard slammed her 15-year-old’s son to the ground, leaving the boy with a skull fracture, bruises and cuts.

Halliburton says the county is “cooperating fully” and “awaiting the outcome of the investigation.” The guard isn’t charged.