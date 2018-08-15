WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


81°F
Overcast
Feels Like 85°
Winds North 0 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Overcast84°
68°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
69°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy88°
66°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear91°
69°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm84°
66°

Teen injured in Franklin County juvenile facility

by on August 15, 2018 at 2:21 PM (37 mins ago)

Officials say a guard at a northeast Kansas juvenile detention facility has been placed on leave after a teen was injured so severely that his mother said he required emergency brain surgery.

Franklin County juvenile services director Ken Halliburton told The Associated Press that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate after the juvenile was rushed to a hospital Saturday morning. The KBI said in a statement that the juvenile sustained critical injuries Friday at the county’s juvenile detention center.

The juvenile wasn’t identified. But KCTV reports that Jennifer Davis says a guard slammed her 15-year-old’s son to the ground, leaving the boy with a skull fracture, bruises and cuts.

Halliburton says the county is “cooperating fully” and “awaiting the outcome of the investigation.” The guard isn’t charged.

 

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.