Teen killed in Jackson County crash Thursday

A Wetmore teen is dead after his car and a semi tractor-trailer collided Thursday afternoon on a Jackson County highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that 16-year-old Garett Klahr’s car was struck by the semi, southbound on U.S. Highway 75, when Klahr, westbound on 286th Road, failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with the highway.

The impact of the crash on the passenger side of Klahr’s car caused it to go into a spin, with the car wrecking into the southwest ditch before stopping on its right side.

Klahr was transported to Topeka’s Stormont Vail hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Patrol’s report says it’s unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

The driver of the semi, 54-year-old David Christianson, of Minnesota, was not hurt.

The crash was reported around 3:35 Thursday afternoon, and kept a stretch of U.S. 75 closed well into the night.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the Patrol following the crash.

Sheriff Tim Morse, in a release, said Jackson County EMS, Holton Police, and the Holton, Netawaka, Whiting, and Hoyt Fire Departments all assisted at the scene.

This story was contributed by Brian Hagen of MSC News.