Teen potential burglar caught in the act Sunday

A Topeka homeowner caught some potential burglars in the act and was able to hold one of them for police early Sunday.

Police were called to the 1000 block of SW Medford just after 1:30 in the morning after a motion sensor went off at a home there. The homeowner went outside to investigate and found two men on his property, one of them was rummaging through his vehicle. The homeowner was able to detain one subject until police arrived. The other male fled on foot and was not located.

The juvenile arrested will not have his name released, but he is in jail for conspiracy to commit burglary, theft and battery.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.