WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Clear
Feels Like 65°
Winds North 0 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy82°
64°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy87°
65°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear88°
67°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
59°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear79°
59°

Teen robbed at gunpoint while responding to Craigslist ad

by on July 31, 2017 at 4:18 AM (48 mins ago)

Topeka police say a teenager was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night when he showed up at an apartment in response to a Craigslist ad, according to a news release.

The 17-year-old victim went to an apartment in the 2400 block of SE Bellview Avenue to complete transaction. Once inside, several armed suspects pointed weapons at the victim and told him to remove his clothing.

The suspects stole the victim’s clothes and phone before telling him to leave the apartment.

Police have detained two persons of interest in the case.

Sgt. Steve Sixkiller says no additional details can be released as the investigation into the armed robbery is still ongoing.

Police urge anyone who is buying items found in online ads to use the department’s Safe Exchange Zone, located in the front lobby of the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S Kansas Ave, Suite 100.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle