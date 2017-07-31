Teen robbed at gunpoint while responding to Craigslist ad

Topeka police say a teenager was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night when he showed up at an apartment in response to a Craigslist ad, according to a news release.

The 17-year-old victim went to an apartment in the 2400 block of SE Bellview Avenue to complete transaction. Once inside, several armed suspects pointed weapons at the victim and told him to remove his clothing.

The suspects stole the victim’s clothes and phone before telling him to leave the apartment.

Police have detained two persons of interest in the case.

Sgt. Steve Sixkiller says no additional details can be released as the investigation into the armed robbery is still ongoing.

Police urge anyone who is buying items found in online ads to use the department’s Safe Exchange Zone, located in the front lobby of the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S Kansas Ave, Suite 100.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.