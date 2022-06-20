      Weather Alert

Teen Sentenced To Life For Murder

Jun 20, 2022 @ 7:56am

A teenager has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy.

WDAF-TV reports that a jury convicted 18-year-old Jaylen LaRon Johnson of Kansas City, Kansas, of multiple charges last month, and sentenced last Friday.

Johnson was convicted of first degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle causing great bodily harm, criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Prosecutors say Johnson and two other men drove to Leavenworth to purchase a gun in April of 2021.

The sellers allegedly sold a BB gun to one of Johnson’s friends.

Authorities say Johnson began shooting when he realized it wasn’t the gun they wanted.

Eleven bullets struck the seller’s car.

Twelve-year-old Brian Henderson Jr. was in the backseat, and died in the shooting.

You May Also Like
No Charges Against Officers in Shooting Death of Kansas Man
Suspect Captured in Indiana, Brought Back to Lawrence
Lawsuit: Five-Year Old Report Foreshadowed Death of Teen
McLaurin
BD's Blog: Take a big swing, Brett Veach
Big 12
Matchups released for 2023 Big 12-SEC Challenge
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On