Teen Sentenced To Life For Murder

A teenager has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy.
WDAF-TV reports that a jury convicted 18-year-old Jaylen LaRon Johnson of Kansas City, Kansas, of multiple charges last month, and sentenced last Friday.
Johnson was convicted of first degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle causing great bodily harm, criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.
Prosecutors say Johnson and two other men drove to Leavenworth to purchase a gun in April of 2021.
The sellers allegedly sold a BB gun to one of Johnson’s friends.
Authorities say Johnson began shooting when he realized it wasn’t the gun they wanted.
Eleven bullets struck the seller’s car.
Twelve-year-old Brian Henderson Jr. was in the backseat, and died in the shooting.