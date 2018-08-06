WIBW News Now!

Teen sentenced to one year in juvenile detention for car crash that killed classmate

by on August 6, 2018 at 3:50 PM (3 hours ago)

A teenager has been sentenced to one year and one month in juvenile detention for crashing into a tree and killing one of his friends in suburban Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the 16-year-old was sentenced in the juvenile division of Johnson County District Court.  He pleaded no contest last month to charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the Prairie Village crash that killed 15-year-old Alex Carney and seriously injured another high school classmate.

Court records say the 16-year-old panicked after being rear-ended by another driver and drove off.  The defense says the teen then panicked further when the driver of the other vehicle pursued them.  The teen’s car then hydroplaned on an icy road and struck a tree.

