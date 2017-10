A teenager was shot in Topeka Thursday morning.

The 16-year-old came in to the emergency room of a Topeka hospital around 1 a.m. and the medical staff called the police.

The teen was uncooperative, but he did tell authorities that he was involved in an internet sale when he was shot in the hand by a white male with long hair who fled the scene in the 3200 block of SE 6th in a van.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.