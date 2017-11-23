WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


68°F
Clear
Feels Like 68°
Winds SSE 4 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy68°
47°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy76°
37°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear62°
33°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear66°
43°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear67°
50°

Teens arrested in Lyon County kidnapping case

by on November 23, 2017 at 3:00 PM (1 hour ago)

Authorities say they have arrested four teenagers in connection with last week’s kidnapping of a 16-year-old Emporia boy.

The Lyon County sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday that deputies responded to Newman Hospital on Nov. 18 to a report of an aggravated kidnapping. The victim was treated for multiple bruises, a possible broken nose and other injuries.

Lyon County detectives and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation interviewed multiple people Tuesday that led to the arrests of four suspects.

The four teenagers ranging in ages from 17 to 18 are in custody on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and criminal threats. The Lyon County attorney’s office is reviewing those charges.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.