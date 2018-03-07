Teens hurt, pasture burned after Tuesday accident

Two teenagers were hurt and a pasture was burned after an accident Tuesday afternoon in Shawnee County.

According to a release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Zachary McDowell was driving a 1995 Chevy S-10 pickup southbound in the 6800 block of SW Hodges Rd too fast for conditions when the vehicle left the roadway and the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to go sideways in the roadway. The pickup then rolled through the ditch and came to rest in the pasture, damaging a fence line and causing a fire that burned up much of the pasture.

Both McDowell and his cousin 15-year-old Arraya Kuykendall were hurt, one with an apparent broken arm and the other with a head laceration. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Both teens were buckled up. The accident is still being investigated.