A teenager went to the hospital Sunday night after a motorcycle accident near Lake Shawnee.

Crews were called to the 4100 block of West Edge just after 8 p.m.

A Mustang was headed south and preparing to turn when the motorcycle hit it in the rear.

The 18-year-old driver refused treatment. His 17-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

They were both wearing helmets.