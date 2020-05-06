Telephone Town Hall for Kansas Veterans Thursday
Doctor Paul Lawrence, the Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs, is hosting a toll-free telephone town hall with Kansas veterans to discuss the VA’s remote services during the coronavirus outbreak.
Doctor Lawrence will also be talking with veterans about new and existing benefits available to them, such as the Blue Water Navy program, and efforts to combat veteran suicide.
During the live call, veterans will be able to ask Dr. Lawrence questions.
The call will be at 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
The toll-free number for veterans to call is 844-227-7557.