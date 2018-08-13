Telling Rodeo’s ‘Great Story’ Objective Of Western Sport’s New Queen

“The sport of rodeo is stronger than ever and everybody needs to know just how great it really is.”

That’s the Number 1 priority of Miss Rodeo Kansas 2019.

“Telling the whole story about rodeo’s positive growth, changes and outlook is the most important part of serving as queen.”

Brooke Wallace of New Cambria is emphatic about rodeo and the Western way of life.

“I’ve lived it and am excited to inform the world about all of the wonderful aspects of rodeo,” she said.

Following four days of stringent pageantry competition in conjunction with the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo, Brooke was proclaimed queen.

“I was so nervous and excited at the same time. My dreams finally became a reality after working for it so hard for so long,” she said.

First runner-up for the title went to Lexi Luce of Augusta. Emma Losh of Concordia was named Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas 2019.

The 2018 Miss Rodeo Kansas Mikhayla DeMott assisted with the pageant.

“This was actually my second year in the state competition,” Brooke said. “I was more prepared and knew more what to expect and do. I think that played a huge part in being selected queen.”

Orientation started Wednesday with a written test that evening. Then there were two rounds of horsemanship competition on Thursday as well as personal interviews. Contestants gave an impromptu speech on Friday and modeled in a fashion show.

With her vast knowledge about rodeo and horses, Brooke had no problems with the written test.

“We had to ride black horses owned by the Vold Rodeo Company in the horsemanship and rail classes,” Brooke said. “I was cautious with horses I really didn’t know anything about and hadn’t ridden, but I got along just fine.”

There were two parts to the interview, one about personal aspects of candidates, and the other about horsemanship and rodeo. “I was quite comfortable in both divisions,” Brooke said.

For the speaking division, contestants drew a topic and had just a short time to prepare and give a speech. “That’s so typical of what I’ll be doing during my reign,” she said, “so it went well, too.”

Especially close to Brooke’s heart was the fashion show where she modeled outfits she’s created and made herself.

“I designed and constructed all but a couple of pieces of my wardrobe for the entire pageant,” Brooke said. “That made it so much more special to me.

“I received lots of nice comments about my outfits from so many people,” she added.

A graduate in fashion design from Kansas State University, Brooke plans a career making and selling custom Western wear.

“I already do now, but I really haven’t advertised,” she said. “The business will actually be on hold while I’m queen, but then I’ll put all my efforts into it.”

Announcement of the new royalty came Saturday afternoon at the Boot Hill Casino Conference Center. “We had several other activities during the pageant, signing autographs and attending the rodeo,” Brooke said.

When all tabulations were completed, Brooke Wallace was first in all but one pageant division. “That really pleased me, too,” she admitted.

Official coronation will be early next year when her reign begins. “I’ll be busy planning and coordinating my activities between now and then,” Brooke said. “I have so many ideas to put in place, attend rodeos and tell everybody about the Western way of life.”

She’ll be helping at rodeos throughout the state of Kansas and potentially going to Cheyenne Frontier Days, Pendleton Roundup and others.

“Rodeo committees, contractors and contestants are so busy,” Brooke said. “My job is to help them and visit with the fans about what all is going on.”

Already Brooke is booking rodeos to attend during the new year. “People are welcome to email me now so I get my schedule lined up,” she said. Her email is missrodeokansas2019@gmail.com .

Additionally, Brooke looks to speaking before all interested groups around the state. “I’m especially anticipating visiting schools and youth organizations, because they are the future of our sport,” she said. Contact is welcomed to line up those dates as well.

A major fundraising effort is planned in January to offset the new queen’s expenses.

Most times Brooke will be riding rodeo company horses at rodeos. “I’ll generally be a flag bearer in the grand entry, help pen cattle and do whatever I’m asked,” she said.

Certainly, the new queen has a lifetime of experience on horseback. “I’ve been riding and showing horses ever since I can remember,” Brooke said.

“My whole family is into horses so it’s a tradition,” she commented. Her horseback riding family includes grandma Jane Wallace, aunt Sara Prochaska, dad Mark Wallace and sister Sierra Wallace.

“They’ve all been so much help my entire life and such an inspiration in everything I do,” Brooke acknowledged.

Her mounts now are a sorrel gelding called Peppy for performance classes and the palomino Paint mare Blondie for racing. “My other family members use them too,” she noted.

Proof of abilities comes in the vast collection of buckles and awards Brooke has collected through Eastern Kansas Horseman’s Association shows.

Serving as Miss Rodeo Kansas is actually not the first royalty crown she’s worn. Brooke was Miss Rodeo Junction City 2015, Miss Rodeo K-State 2016 and Miss Rodeo CPRA (Central Plains Rodeo Association) 2017.

Brooke’s aunt Sara Prochaska creates Western apparel professionally. “She’s been a great help to me, and we’ve worked together on a number of outfits,” Brooke said.

Looking further into her career, Brooke intends to specialize in making leather wardrobes, jackets, dresses, vests.

“Maybe a skirt or a shirt, I can make whatever somebody asks for, formal or fun,” she insisted. “Show me a picture of what you’re thinking, and I’ll make it to fit you, leather or with material.”

Wearing her own outfits throughout her queen’s reign will “help my business, that’s not a bad thing,” she said.

“Rodeo is a still a very relative sport in this fast paced changing society,” Brooke said. “With the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s new CEO, social media, added prize money, rodeo continues to grow.”

“My job is to tell the world about it,” concluded Miss Rodeo Kansas 2019 Brooke Wallace.

She’ll be a candidate for the Miss Rodeo America title at the 2019 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.