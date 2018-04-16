Temperatures back on the rise early in the week

It’s beginning to feel more like spring again, but we have to wait til Tuesday for the full warm up.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 35.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 72.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 46.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 63.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 57. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 37.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 77.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 44.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 66.