Temps above freezing Thursday

Temperatures remain mild enough that travel is not a concern for the next few days.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Windy and cool, with a high at 43.

Tonight: Clear and breezy, with a low at 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 50.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 51. Windy, with a north northwest wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 48.