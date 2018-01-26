Ten people displaced by Thursday night fire

A late Thursday night fire in Topeka displaced ten people.

According to a report from the Topeka Fire Department, units were called to 1147 SW Boswell just after 11:30 Thursday night. An adult in the house discovered heavy flames at the rear of the residence.

Once the rest of the group exited, it was discovered that one of the kids had not gotten out. The adult then went back in and dropped the child from a second story window to a neighbor who caught the child. The adult then exited out that same window.

When the fire department responded, they found heavy smoke and flames at the rear of the structure. The fire was put out and a cat was retrieved.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was likely accidental, due to improperly discarded cigarette smoking material. No sounding smoke alarms were found within the structure.

Eight children and two adults escaped the flames. No one was hurt.