WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Clear
Feels Like 58°
Winds SSW 18 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy59°
30°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear55°
30°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy48°
18°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear36°
23°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear50°
40°

Ten people displaced by Thursday night fire

by on January 26, 2018 at 4:26 AM

A late Thursday night fire in Topeka displaced ten people.

According to a report from the Topeka Fire Department, units were called to 1147 SW Boswell just after 11:30 Thursday night. An adult in the house discovered heavy flames at the rear of the residence.

Once the rest of the group exited, it was discovered that one of the kids had not gotten out. The adult then went back in and dropped the child from a second story window to a neighbor who caught the child. The adult then exited out that same window.

When the fire department responded, they found heavy smoke and flames at the rear of the structure. The fire was put out and a cat was retrieved.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was likely accidental, due to improperly discarded cigarette smoking material. No sounding smoke alarms were found within the structure.

Eight children and two adults escaped the flames. No one was hurt.