Terrific Thursday ahead

Quiet weather and light wind is a welcome sight today.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 48. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 30.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 64.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 58.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 55. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 30.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 69.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 61.