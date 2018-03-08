WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


20°F
Clear
Feels Like 15°
Winds WNW 4 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear49°
30°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy62°
34°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain56°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow47°
29°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear52°
31°

Terrific Thursday ahead

by on March 8, 2018 at 4:41 AM (2 hours ago)

Quiet weather and light wind is a welcome sight today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 48. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 30.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 64.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 55. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 30.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 69.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 61.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.