Terrific Thursday ahead

Quiet weather and light wind is a welcome sight today.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 48. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 30.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 64.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 55. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 30.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 69.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 61.