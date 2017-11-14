Texas Cowboy Claims Third World Championship In Steer Roping Finals At Kansas Star Arena

It’s been awhile getting there again, but Scott Snedecor has claimed his third world steer roping championship.

That climaxed the 2017 Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping (NFSR) Friday and Saturday at the Kansas Star Arena, Mulvane. Final auditing was yet incomplete as of Sunday noon, Nov. 12.

From Fredricksburg, Texas, Snedecor roped nine of ten steers in a total time of 104.1 seconds. That made him the average winner and also claimed the world championship.

Snedecor’s yearend winnings were $135,419 beating Trevor Brazile, who ended second in world standings with $126,538. Brazile roped eight steers in 85 seconds flat, to be third in the finals average.

JoJo LeMond was second in the average with 109.5 seconds on nine head, ending the year’s standings fourth with $102,617.

Leading the world standings after five head at the finals, Vin Fisher Jr. was third yearend with $112,872. His finals total was 67.4 seconds on six head roped and tied.

Finals average standings: 1, Scott Snedecor, 104.10/9 head; 2. JoJo LeMond, 109.5/9; 3. Trevor Brazile, 85.0/8; 4. John E. Bland, 103.0/8; 5. Bryce Davis, 77.0/7; 6. Rocky Patterson, 82.5/7; 7. Cody Lee, 90.7/7; 8. Shay Good, 95.9/7; 9. Vin Fisher Jr., 67.4/6; 10. Tuf Cooper, 77.9/6; 11. Jason Evans, 81.2/6; 12. Chet Herren, 81.8/6; 13. J. Tom Fisher, 85.7/6; 14, Tony Reina, 93.1/6; and 15. Troy Tillard, 94.7/6.

Unofficial world standings after the completion of 10 rounds of the NFSR): 1. Scott Snedecor, $135,419; 2. Trevor Brazile, $126,538; 3, Vin Fisher Jr., $112,872; 4. JoJo LeMond, $102,617; 5. Jason Evans, $98,047; 6. Bryce Davis, $87,022; 7. Chet Herren, $86,552; 8. Rocky Patterson, $80,897; 9. J. Tom Fisher, $70,601; 10. John E. Bland, $65,806; 11. Shay Good, $60,636; 12. Tuf Cooper, $59,107; 13. Cody Lee, $58,657; 14. Tony Reina, $57,686; 15. Troy Tillard, 50,898.

This year, Snedecor won the West of the Pecos, Texas, Rodeo and the Old West Trail Rodeo at Crawford, Nebraska.

Snedecor has qualified for the NFSR 15 times since his first time there in 2001. Last year at the NFSR, Snedecor won Round 9 and placed in six rounds. That was good enough to rank fifth in the average, while also ending up fifth in world standings with $91,648.

In 2005, Snedecor won his first world title by $1.67 over 18-time world champion Guy Allen. This was the closest world title race in any single event in PRCA history. Also claiming the NFSR average that year, Snedecor finished the year with $69,382.

In 2008, Snedecor won Round 4 of the NFSR with a time of 9.5 seconds, Round 6 in 10 flat and Round 9 in 9.4. He placed in five rounds of 10 to earn $25,000 and clinch his second world championship in four years with $90,185.

Joining the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 1996, Snedecor has also competed in team roping and tie-down roping. Sticking to steer roping now, his professional rodeo winnings total more than $1.16 million.

Rocky Patterson, Pratt, was the world champion steer roper last year with $142,350. He was third in the average at last year’s steer roping finals.

The Kansas cowboy has qualified for the NFSR 22 times, also claiming the world title in 2209, 2010, and 2012. His professional rodeo career winnings surpass $1.35 million.