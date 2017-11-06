Texas Gov. Abbott suggests connection between gunman, Texas church

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened. The shooting victims ranged in age from 5 to 72.

The mass shooting occurred Sunday morning at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio. About 20 others were wounded in the attack.

Department of Public Safety regional director Freeman Martin says the alleged shooter was dressed in black, wearing tactical gear and a ballistic vest when he arrived at a neighboring gas station around 11:20 a.m.

He crossed the street to the church, left his vehicle and started firing a Ruger AR assault-type rifle at the church. Then he entered the church and fired.

As he left the church, the shooter met an unidentified area resident with his own rifle who pursued him. The suspect was found dead in his vehicle near the border between Wilson and Guadalupe counties.

Martin says it’s unclear if he died of a self-inflected wound or was shot by the resident.

Gov. Abbott tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” he expects people will learn about any links between the shooter and the church “in a few days.” He said he didn’t want to go further, saying “law enforcement is looking very aggressively into this.”

“I don’t think this was just a random act of violence,” Abbott told anchor George Stephanopoulos. But when pressed to elaborate on his connection theory, the governor replied that “it’s very important that law enforcement have the ability … to tie the loose ends of this investigation up.”

Two officials who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity identified the gunman as Devin Kelley. An Air Force spokeswoman said records

confirm Kelley received a bad conduct discharge after being court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his spouse and child.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. described the scene inside the church as “terrible.”

Tackitt told CNN Monday morning that the Kelley’s former in-laws attended services at the church “from time to time,” but weren’t there Sunday when the shooting occurred. He says it wasn’t clear why the gunman picked that day for the shooting.

He called Kelley, “a very deranged individual.”

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

President Donald Trump called the incident an “act of evil.”

Trump is in Tokyo on the first leg of a visit to Asia. He says he has spoken with Gov. Abbott and the state has the administration’s “full support.” Trump says he will continue to follow developments closely while he is traveling through Asia.

The president says the “act of evil” occurred as the victims and families were in their place of “sacred worship.”

Photo: MGN Online