Texas man pleads guilty in I-70 crash that killed 3

by on March 29, 2018 at 10:44 AM (3 hours ago)

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to murder and involuntary manslaughter for the 2016 crash deaths of a mother and her two children on Interstate 70 in Kansas.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a written release Wednesday that 45-year-old Steven Johnson, of Houston, pleaded guilty Monday in Geary County District Court to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence.

Investigators say Johnson was driving a large box truck that crossed the interstate median on November 15, 2016, hitting a car head-on.  The crash killed 26-year-old Jessica Michelle Thompson, 6-year-old Jaydon Allan Thompson and 5-year-old Leah Michelle Thompson.

Johnson is set to be sentenced on June 1.

