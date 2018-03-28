WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


54°F
Overcast
Feels Like 54°
Winds East 5 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy54°
40°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast55°
30°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear63°
49°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy56°
26°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast37°
28°

Texas man pleads guilty to murder, involuntary manslaughter while DUI

by on March 28, 2018 at 3:27 PM (2 hours ago)

A Texas man pleaded guilty to murder and involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Steven W. Johnson, 45, of Houston, pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree – reckless and two counts of involuntary manslaughter (DUI). Judge Steven L. Hornbaker accepted the pleas Monday in Geary County District Court. The charges stemmed from a fatal crash on Interstate 70 in November 2016 that resulted in the deaths of Jessica Michelle Thompson and her two minor children.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 1 at 1:30 p.m.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol. Assistant Attorney General Corey Kenney of Schmidt’s office is prosecuting the case.