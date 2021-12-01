      Weather Alert

Texas Woman Sentenced To Life In Prison

Dec 1, 2021 @ 6:47am

A Texas woman has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on capital murder charges stemming from the deaths of two people in July 2018.

Kimberley Stacey Younger, 55, from Texas, was sentenced on one count of capital murder in Barton County District Court.

Senior Judge James Fleetwood sentenced Younger an additional 245 months for one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of solicitation to commit murder, and one count of theft.

The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Because the State did not seek the death penalty in this case, the only authorized sentence was life without parole.

Younger’s sentence is for her role in connection with the July 2018 deaths of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter, both of Wichita.

Four other individuals have been convicted for their connection to the crimes.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Great Bend Police Department.

