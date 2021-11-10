Thanksgiving Travel Going Back Up

After a huge drop in travel last Thanksgiving, the number of folks on the road and in the air are forecast to be up to near-pre-pandemic numbers this year.
Triple-A of Kansas says that air travel fell from four point six million travelers in 2019 to two point three million in 2020.
This year, the forecast for the Thanksgiving holiday is for four point two million to take to the skies.
A similar trend can be found on the highways.
In 2019, there were forty-nine point nine million folks on the road, but 2020 saw a drop down to forty-four point five million.
This year, the forecast is for forty-eight point three million.
Triple-A says that if you want to avoid the worst of the traffic the day before Thanksgiving, avoid the noon to 8 p.m. time slot, and go for the after 9 p.m. time frame instead.