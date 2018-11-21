WIBW News Now!

Thanksgiving travel should be fine getting there

by on November 21, 2018 at 4:48 AM (12 mins ago)

Travel today or tomorrow should be perfect, but stay tuned when talking about the return trip. We’ll know more closer to the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 60.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 35.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 60.

Friday: Morning showers, windy and a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 59. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 34.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high at 59.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high at 62.

