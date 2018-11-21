Thanksgiving travel should be fine getting there

Travel today or tomorrow should be perfect, but stay tuned when talking about the return trip. We’ll know more closer to the weekend.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 60.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 35.
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 60.
Friday: Morning showers, windy and a high at 55.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 59. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 34.
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high at 59.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high at 62.