Thanksgiving travel strong this year, says AAA

The number of Thanksgiving travelers looks to be strong this year.

“Nationwide, more than 54 million people are traveling more than 50 miles away from their home this Thanksgiving season,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “That’s up about 5 percent from last year. The airports and the roads are definitely going to be busy.”

In the West North Central Region that includes Kansas, a lot of people will be driving to their destination.

“We’re anticipating 4.4 million people taking a Thanksgiving trip,” said Steward. “About 90 percent of those are going to be traveling by car. People are feeling pretty good about the economy. They’ve got that disposable income and so, lots more people this year are going to be headed out to visit family and friends for the holiday.”

The pain at the pump continues to decrease, as well.

“Just in the last month, we’ve really seen a pretty significant drop, which I think everybody can be thankful for as they hit the roads,” said Steward. “Here in Kansas, we’re at an average of $2.42 a gallon, which, as it turns out, is actually the exact same average from a year ago. We’re down 9 cents in the last week and almost 30 cents from a month ago.”

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Wednesday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 25.