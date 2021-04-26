The 580 Sports Talk 2021 Consensus Big Board
Finally, NFL draft week is here, and it’s also premier day for this year’s one and only 580 Sports Talk consensus big board.
It’s a simple concept: we take a smattering of draft prospect rankings from around the internet, compile all the boards, fire up a couple Excel equations and bring you the average spot where each prospect is ranked.
For the first time in the three years we’ve done this board, the No. 1 prospect is unanimous, and that’s Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Beyond that, there’s plenty of top-to-bottom intrigue for the 200 prospects featured in the rankings.
The 2021 consensus big board:
|Rank (Avg)
|Player
|Position
|School
|1 (1)
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Clemson
|2 (3.52)
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|Florida
|3 (4.16)
|Penei Sewell
|OT
|Oregon
|4 (4.64)
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|LSU
|5 (6.28)
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Ohio State
|6 (7.24)
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|BYU
|7 (7.92)
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Alabama
|8 (8.64)
|Devonta Smith
|WR
|Alabama
|9 (9.92)
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Northwestern
|10 (11.08)
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|Penn State
|11 (11.72)
|Trey Lance
|QB
|North Dakota State
|12 (12.68)
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|Alabama
|13 (16.56)
|Caleb Farley
|CB
|Virginia Tech
|14 (17.04)
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|LB
|Notre Dame
|15 (17.84)
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Virginia Tech
|16 (18.16)
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|IOL
|USC
|17 (18.48)
|Kwity Paye
|EDGE
|Michigan
|18 (19)
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|South Carolina
|19 (22.16)
|Jaelan Phillips
|EDGE
|Miami
|20 (24.12)
|Trevon Moehrig
|S
|TCU
|21 (24.58)
|Azeez Ojulari
|EDGE
|Georgia
|22 (25.84)
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Alabama
|23 (27.14)
|Gregory Rousseau
|EDGE
|Miami
|24 (27.63)
|Zaven Collins
|LB
|Tulsa
|25 (27.75)
|Christian Barmore
|IDL
|Alabama
|26 (27.76)
|Mac Jones
|QB
|Alabama
|27 (29.43)
|Teven Jenkins
|OT
|Oklahoma State
|28 (29.55)
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Northwestern
|29 (29.71)
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|Minnesota
|30 (32.29)
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|Clemson
|31 (33.13)
|Jayson Oweh
|EDGE
|Penn State
|32 (33.33)
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Florida
|33 (35.87)
|Terrace Marshall
|WR
|LSU
|34 (38.81)
|Samuel Cosmi
|OT
|Texas
|35 (40.36)
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|North Carolina
|36 (40.74)
|Landon Dickerson
|IOL
|Alabama
|37 (40.95)
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|Ole Miss
|38 (41.72)
|Jamin Davis
|LB
|Kentucky
|39 (41.82)
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|Purdue
|40 (42.35)
|Joseph Ossai
|EDGE
|Texas
|41 (43.9)
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|Florida State
|42 (43.96)
|Levi Onwuzurike
|IDL
|Washington
|43 (44.09)
|Liam Eichenberg
|OT
|Notre Dame
|44 (45)
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Missouri
|45 (45.75)
|Creed Humphrey
|IOL
|Oklahoma
|46 (47)
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Penn State
|47 (47.57)
|Dillon Radunz
|OT
|North Dakota State
|48 (48.22)
|Carlos Basham
|EDGE
|Wake Forest
|49 (48.4)
|Joe Tryon
|EDGE
|Washington
|50 (48.8)
|Alex Leatherwood
|OT
|Alabama
|51 (49.78)
|Wyatt Davis
|IOL
|Ohio State
|52 (50.79)
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|Georgia
|53 (51.3)
|Jalen Mayfield
|OT
|Michigan
|54 (54.8)
|Ronnie Perkins
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|55 (56.86)
|Elijah Molden
|CB
|Washington
|56 (57.42)
|Jevon Holland
|S
|Oregon
|57 (57.6)
|Kelvin Joseph
|CB
|Kentucky
|58 (58.45)
|Jabril Cox
|LB
|LSU
|59 (59)
|Daviyon Nixon
|IDL
|Iowa
|60 (59.06)
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|CB
|Syracuse
|61 (61.53)
|Tyson Campbell
|CB
|Georgia
|62 (63.06)
|Richie Grant
|S
|UCF
|63 (64.14)
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|USC
|64 (64.36)
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|North Carolina
|65 (64.95)
|Baron Browning
|LB
|Ohio State
|66 (66.91)
|Walker Little
|OT
|Stanford
|67 (70.35)
|Jackson Carman
|OT
|Clemson
|68 (70.56)
|Aaron Robinson
|CB
|UCF
|69 (71.77)
|Payton Turner
|EDGE
|Houston
|70 (72.36)
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|Miami
|71 (72.53)
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Oklahoma State
|72 (72.93)
|Quinn Meinerz
|IOL
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|73 (73.75)
|Michael Carter
|RB
|North Carolina
|74 (73.92)
|Brady Christensen
|OT
|BYU
|75 (76.27)
|Andre Cisco
|S
|Syracuse
|76 (76.5)
|Alim McNeil
|IDL
|North Carolina State
|77 (76.73)
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Michigan
|78 (77)
|Pete Werner
|LB
|Ohio State
|79 (77.23)
|Trey Smith
|IOL
|Tennessee
|80 (77.55)
|Dylan Moses
|LB
|Alabama
|81 (78.7)
|Tommy Togiai
|IDL
|Ohio State
|82 (78.88)
|Jamar Johnson
|S
|Indiana
|83 (79.08)
|Kyle Trask
|QB
|Florida
|84 (79.57)
|Chazz Surratt
|LB
|North Carolina
|85 (80.6)
|Milton Williams
|IDL
|Louisiana Tech
|86 (82.44)
|Davis Mills
|QB
|Stanford
|87 (83.23)
|Josh Myers
|IOL
|Ohio State
|88 (84.11)
|Patrick Jones II
|EDGE
|Pitt
|89 (84.91)
|James Hudson
|OT
|Cincinnati
|90 (86.89)
|Kellen Mond
|QB
|Texas A&M
|91 (87.25)
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|Notre Dame
|92 (87.93)
|Amari Rodgers
|WR
|Clemson
|93 (88.23)
|Jay Tufele
|IDL
|USC
|94 (89.21)
|Paulson Adebo
|CB
|Stanford
|95 (89.36)
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|Memphis
|96 (89.83)
|Stone Forsythe
|OT
|Florida
|97 (90)
|Rashad Weaver
|EDGE
|Pitt
|98 (91.08)
|Quincy Roche
|EDGE
|Miami
|99 (91.18)
|Cameron McGrone
|LB
|Michigan
|100 (91.44)
|Ar’Darius Washington
|S
|TCU
|101 (91.64)
|D’Wayne Eskridge
|WR
|Western Michigan
|102 (92)
|Kary Vincent Jr.
|CB
|LSU
|103 (92.75)
|Robert Rochell
|CB
|Central Arkansas
|104 (93.43)
|Kendrick Green
|IOL
|Illinois
|105 (93.5)
|Hunter Long
|TE
|Boston College
|106 (94.14)
|Deonte Brown
|IOL
|Alabama
|107 (94.38)
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Ohio State
|108 (94.91)
|Spencer Brown
|OT
|Northern Iowa
|109 (95)
|Marvin Wilson
|IDL
|Florida State
|110 (95.71)
|Osa Odighizuwa
|IDL
|UCLA
|111 (96.08)
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|Louisville
|112 (97.25)
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Michigan
|113 (97.43)
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|Ohio State
|114 (98.3)
|Marlon Tulpulotu
|IDL
|USC
|115 (98.8)
|Jaylen Twyman
|IDL
|Pitt
|116 (98.89)
|Chris Rumph II
|EDGE
|Duke
|117 (99)
|Tyler Shelvin
|IDL
|LSU
|118 (99)
|Hamsah Nasirildeen
|S
|Florida State
|119 (103.75)
|Tyree Gillespie
|S
|Missouri
|120 (104.2)
|Monty Rice
|LB
|Georgia
|121 (105)
|Bobby Brown III
|IDL
|Texas A&M
|122 (106.17
|Aaron Banks
|IOL
|Notre Dame
|123 (106.36)
|Ben Cleveland
|IOL
|Georgia
|124 (106.43)
|Jordan Smith
|LB
|UAB
|125 (107.13)
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|EDGE
|Vanderbilt
|126 (107.25)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|WR
|Iowa
|127 (108.75)
|D.J. Daniel
|CB
|Georgia
|128 (113.2)
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|Auburn
|129 (114)
|Seth Williams
|WR
|Auburn
|130 (114.33)
|Trill Williams
|CB
|Syracuse
|131 (114.67)
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|Oklahoma State
|132 (115.67)
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Oklahoma
|133 (117.8)
|Thomas Graham
|CB
|Oregon
|134 (120)
|Jaelon Darden
|WR
|North Texas
|135 (120.38)
|Cade Johnson
|WR
|South Dakota State
|136 (120.5)
|Israel Mukuamu
|CB
|South Carolina
|137 (121.86)
|Elerson Smith
|LB
|Northern Iowa
|138 (123)
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|Oklahoma
|139 (123)
|D’Ante Smith
|OT
|East Carolina
|140 (125.88)
|Divine Deablo
|S
|Virginia Tech
|141 (126.14)
|Cameron Sample
|EDGE
|Tulane
|142 (126.83)
|Benjamin St-Juste
|CB
|Minnesota
|143 (127.29)
|Shakur Brown
|CB
|Michigan State
|144 (128.25)
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Tennessee
|145 (129.2)
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|Virginia Tech
|146 (129.86)
|Hamlicar Rashed Jr.
|EDGE
|Oregon State
|147 (130.67)
|Derrick Barnes
|LB
|Purdue
|148 (131)
|Sage Surratt
|WR
|Wake Forest
|149 (131.2)
|Paris Ford
|S
|Pitt
|150 (131.25)
|Robert Hainsey
|OT
|Notre Dame
|151 (132.2)
|Shaka Toney
|EDGE
|Penn State
|152 (133.75)
|Marco Wilson
|CB
|Florida
|153 (136.2)
|Dazz Newsome
|WR
|North Carolina
|154 (136.5)
|Tamorrion Terry
|WR
|Florida State
|155 (137)
|Camryn Bynum
|CB
|Cal
|156 (138)
|Chauncey Golston
|EDGE
|Iowa
|157 (139.2)
|Talanoa Hufanga
|S
|USC
|158 (140)
|Buddy Johnson
|LB
|Texas A&M
|159 (140.4)
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Texas
|160 (141.33)
|Justin Hilliard
|LB
|Ohio State
|161 (142.67)
|Jonathan Cooper
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|162 (144.25)
|Grant Wallow
|LB
|TCU
|163 (145.6)
|Marquez Stevenson
|WR
|Houston
|164 (148.67)
|Jamie Newman
|QB
|Georgia
|165 (150.67)
|Jack Anderson
|IOL
|Texas Tech
|166 (150.67)
|Malcolm Koonce
|EDGE
|Buffalo
|167 (152.67)
|Shawn Davis
|S
|Florida
|168 (153)
|Janarius Robinson
|EDGE
|Florida State
|169 (153.33)
|Deommodore Lenoir
|CB
|Oregon
|170 (154.5)
|David Moore
|IOL
|Grambling
|171 (154.67)
|Daelin Hayes
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|172 (156)
|Khyris Tonga
|IDL
|BYU
|173 (157.67)
|Tyler Vaughns
|WR
|USC
|174 (157.67)
|JaCoby Stevens
|S
|LSU
|175 (158.33)
|Cornell Powell
|WR
|Clemson
|176 (161)
|Darrick Forrest Jr.
|S
|Cincinnati
|177 (162.25)
|Demetric Felton
|RB
|UCLA
|178 (164.8)
|Richard Lecounte
|S
|Georgia
|179 (165)
|Tony Fields II
|LB
|West Virginia
|180 (166.33)
|Charles Snowden
|LB
|Virginia
|181 (166.6)
|Kenny Yeboah
|TE
|Ole Miss
|182 (167.67)
|Jaylon Moore
|IOL
|Western Michigan
|183 (168.25)
|Victor Dimukeje
|EDGE
|Duke
|184 (168.5)
|Rodarius Williams
|CB
|Oklahoma State
|185 (169.2)
|Kylin Hill
|RB
|Mississippi State
|186 (173.5)
|Tre McKitty
|TE
|Georgia
|187 (177)
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|188 (177)
|Brendan Jaimes
|OT
|Nebraska
|189 (178.5)
|Shi Smith
|WR
|South Carolina
|190 (179.67)
|Tarron Jackson
|EDGE
|Coastal Carolina
|191 (183)
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Louisiana
|192 (183.25)
|Royce Newman
|IOL
|Ole Miss
|193 (184.67)
|Frank Darby
|WR
|Arizona State
|194 (185)
|Robert Jones
|IOL
|Middle Tennessee State
|195 (188)
|Matt Bushman
|TE
|BYU
|196 (188.33)
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Duke
|197 (189)
|Tommy Doyle
|IOL
|Miami (Ohio)
|198 (189.5)
|Keith Taylor
|CB
|Washington
|199 (191.67)
|Darius Stills
|IDL
|West Virginia
|200 (195.67)
|K.J. Britt
|LB
|Auburn
This year’s boards: NFL Stats Inc., Tankathon, Sporting News, Daniel Jeremiah, Drae Harris, Jordan Reid, Gil Brandt, Mel Kiper, The Ringer, DraftWire, DraftPlex, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, Grueling Truth, Fox Sports, Sportsnaut, Dane Brugler, San Diego Union-Tribune, Brentley Weissman, TouchdownWire, NFL Mocks, PFF, Jeff Legwold, 4for4, Stampede Blue