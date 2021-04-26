      Weather Alert

The 580 Sports Talk 2021 Consensus Big Board

Apr 26, 2021 @ 12:11pm
NFL draft

Finally, NFL draft week is here, and it’s also premier day for this year’s one and only 580 Sports Talk consensus big board.

It’s a simple concept: we take a smattering of draft prospect rankings from around the internet, compile all the boards, fire up a couple Excel equations and bring you the average spot where each prospect is ranked.

For the first time in the three years we’ve done this board, the No. 1 prospect is unanimous, and that’s Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Beyond that, there’s plenty of top-to-bottom intrigue for the 200 prospects featured in the rankings.

The 2021 consensus big board:

Rank (Avg) Player Position School
1 (1) Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson
2 (3.52) Kyle Pitts TE Florida
3 (4.16) Penei Sewell OT Oregon
4 (4.64) Ja’Marr Chase WR LSU
5 (6.28) Justin Fields QB Ohio State
6 (7.24) Zach Wilson QB BYU
7 (7.92) Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama
8 (8.64) Devonta Smith WR Alabama
9 (9.92) Rashawn Slater OT Northwestern
10 (11.08) Micah Parsons LB Penn State
11 (11.72) Trey Lance QB North Dakota State
12 (12.68) Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama
13 (16.56) Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech
14 (17.04) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame
15 (17.84) Christian Darrisaw OT Virginia Tech
16 (18.16) Alijah Vera-Tucker IOL USC
17 (18.48) Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan
18 (19) Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina
19 (22.16) Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami
20 (24.12) Trevon Moehrig S TCU
21 (24.58) Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia
22 (25.84) Najee Harris RB Alabama
23 (27.14) Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami
24 (27.63) Zaven Collins LB Tulsa
25 (27.75) Christian Barmore IDL Alabama
26 (27.76) Mac Jones QB Alabama
27 (29.43) Teven Jenkins OT Oklahoma State
28 (29.55) Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern
29 (29.71) Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota
30 (32.29) Travis Etienne RB Clemson
31 (33.13) Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State
32 (33.33) Kadarius Toney WR Florida
33 (35.87) Terrace Marshall WR LSU
34 (38.81) Samuel Cosmi OT Texas
35 (40.36) Javonte Williams RB North Carolina
36 (40.74) Landon Dickerson IOL Alabama
37 (40.95) Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss
38 (41.72) Jamin Davis LB Kentucky
39 (41.82) Rondale Moore WR Purdue
40 (42.35) Joseph Ossai EDGE Texas
41 (43.9) Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State
42 (43.96) Levi Onwuzurike IDL Washington
43 (44.09) Liam Eichenberg OT Notre Dame
44 (45) Nick Bolton LB Missouri
45 (45.75) Creed Humphrey IOL Oklahoma
46 (47) Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State
47 (47.57) Dillon Radunz OT North Dakota State
48 (48.22) Carlos Basham EDGE Wake Forest
49 (48.4) Joe Tryon EDGE Washington
50 (48.8) Alex Leatherwood OT Alabama
51 (49.78) Wyatt Davis IOL Ohio State
52 (50.79) Eric Stokes CB Georgia
53 (51.3) Jalen Mayfield OT Michigan
54 (54.8) Ronnie Perkins EDGE Oklahoma
55 (56.86) Elijah Molden CB Washington
56 (57.42) Jevon Holland S Oregon
57 (57.6) Kelvin Joseph CB Kentucky
58 (58.45) Jabril Cox LB LSU
59 (59) Daviyon Nixon IDL Iowa
60 (59.06) Ifeatu Melifonwu CB Syracuse
61 (61.53) Tyson Campbell CB Georgia
62 (63.06) Richie Grant S UCF
63 (64.14) Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC
64 (64.36) Dyami Brown WR North Carolina
65 (64.95) Baron Browning LB Ohio State
66 (66.91) Walker Little OT Stanford
67 (70.35) Jackson Carman OT Clemson
68 (70.56) Aaron Robinson CB UCF
69 (71.77) Payton Turner EDGE Houston
70 (72.36) Brevin Jordan TE Miami
71 (72.53) Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State
72 (72.93) Quinn Meinerz IOL Wisconsin-Whitewater
73 (73.75) Michael Carter RB North Carolina
74 (73.92) Brady Christensen OT BYU
75 (76.27) Andre Cisco S Syracuse
76 (76.5) Alim McNeil IDL North Carolina State
77 (76.73) Nico Collins WR Michigan
78 (77) Pete Werner LB Ohio State
79 (77.23) Trey Smith IOL Tennessee
80 (77.55) Dylan Moses LB Alabama
81 (78.7) Tommy Togiai IDL Ohio State
82 (78.88) Jamar Johnson S Indiana
83 (79.08) Kyle Trask QB Florida
84 (79.57) Chazz Surratt LB North Carolina
85 (80.6) Milton Williams IDL Louisiana Tech
86 (82.44) Davis Mills QB Stanford
87 (83.23) Josh Myers IOL Ohio State
88 (84.11) Patrick Jones II EDGE Pitt
89 (84.91) James Hudson OT Cincinnati
90 (86.89) Kellen Mond QB Texas A&M
91 (87.25) Tommy Tremble TE Notre Dame
92 (87.93) Amari Rodgers WR Clemson
93 (88.23) Jay Tufele IDL USC
94 (89.21) Paulson Adebo CB Stanford
95 (89.36) Kenneth Gainwell RB Memphis
96 (89.83) Stone Forsythe OT Florida
97 (90) Rashad Weaver EDGE Pitt
98 (91.08) Quincy Roche EDGE Miami
99 (91.18) Cameron McGrone LB Michigan
100 (91.44) Ar’Darius Washington S TCU
101 (91.64) D’Wayne Eskridge WR Western Michigan
102 (92) Kary Vincent Jr. CB LSU
103 (92.75) Robert Rochell CB Central Arkansas
104 (93.43) Kendrick Green IOL Illinois
105 (93.5) Hunter Long TE Boston College
106 (94.14) Deonte Brown IOL Alabama
107 (94.38) Shaun Wade CB Ohio State
108 (94.91) Spencer Brown OT Northern Iowa
109 (95) Marvin Wilson IDL Florida State
110 (95.71) Osa Odighizuwa IDL UCLA
111 (96.08) Tutu Atwell WR Louisville
112 (97.25) Ambry Thomas CB Michigan
113 (97.43) Trey Sermon RB Ohio State
114 (98.3) Marlon Tulpulotu IDL USC
115 (98.8) Jaylen Twyman IDL Pitt
116 (98.89) Chris Rumph II EDGE Duke
117 (99) Tyler Shelvin IDL LSU
118 (99) Hamsah Nasirildeen S Florida State
119 (103.75) Tyree Gillespie S Missouri
120 (104.2) Monty Rice LB Georgia
121 (105) Bobby Brown III IDL Texas A&M
122 (106.17 Aaron Banks IOL Notre Dame
123 (106.36) Ben Cleveland IOL Georgia
124 (106.43) Jordan Smith LB UAB
125 (107.13) Dayo Odeyingbo EDGE Vanderbilt
126 (107.25) Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Iowa
127 (108.75) D.J. Daniel CB Georgia
128 (113.2) Anthony Schwartz WR Auburn
129 (114) Seth Williams WR Auburn
130 (114.33) Trill Williams CB Syracuse
131 (114.67) Chuba Hubbard RB Oklahoma State
132 (115.67) Tre Brown CB Oklahoma
133 (117.8) Thomas Graham CB Oregon
134 (120) Jaelon Darden WR North Texas
135 (120.38) Cade Johnson WR South Dakota State
136 (120.5) Israel Mukuamu CB South Carolina
137 (121.86) Elerson Smith LB Northern Iowa
138 (123) Rhamondre Stevenson RB Oklahoma
139 (123) D’Ante Smith OT East Carolina
140 (125.88) Divine Deablo S Virginia Tech
141 (126.14) Cameron Sample EDGE Tulane
142 (126.83) Benjamin St-Juste CB Minnesota
143 (127.29) Shakur Brown CB Michigan State
144 (128.25) Josh Palmer WR Tennessee
145 (129.2) Khalil Herbert RB Virginia Tech
146 (129.86) Hamlicar Rashed Jr. EDGE Oregon State
147 (130.67) Derrick Barnes LB Purdue
148 (131) Sage Surratt WR Wake Forest
149 (131.2) Paris Ford S Pitt
150 (131.25) Robert Hainsey OT Notre Dame
151 (132.2) Shaka Toney EDGE Penn State
152 (133.75) Marco Wilson CB Florida
153 (136.2) Dazz Newsome WR North Carolina
154 (136.5) Tamorrion Terry WR Florida State
155 (137) Camryn Bynum CB Cal
156 (138) Chauncey Golston EDGE Iowa
157 (139.2) Talanoa Hufanga S USC
158 (140) Buddy Johnson LB Texas A&M
159 (140.4) Caden Sterns S Texas
160 (141.33) Justin Hilliard LB Ohio State
161 (142.67) Jonathan Cooper EDGE Ohio State
162 (144.25) Grant Wallow LB TCU
163 (145.6) Marquez Stevenson WR Houston
164 (148.67) Jamie Newman QB Georgia
165 (150.67) Jack Anderson IOL Texas Tech
166 (150.67) Malcolm Koonce EDGE Buffalo
167 (152.67) Shawn Davis S Florida
168 (153) Janarius Robinson EDGE Florida State
169 (153.33) Deommodore Lenoir CB Oregon
170 (154.5) David Moore IOL Grambling
171 (154.67) Daelin Hayes EDGE Notre Dame
172 (156) Khyris Tonga IDL BYU
173 (157.67) Tyler Vaughns WR USC
174 (157.67) JaCoby Stevens S LSU
175 (158.33) Cornell Powell WR Clemson
176 (161) Darrick Forrest Jr. S Cincinnati
177 (162.25) Demetric Felton RB UCLA
178 (164.8) Richard Lecounte S Georgia
179 (165) Tony Fields II LB West Virginia
180 (166.33) Charles Snowden LB Virginia
181 (166.6) Kenny Yeboah TE Ole Miss
182 (167.67) Jaylon Moore IOL Western Michigan
183 (168.25) Victor Dimukeje EDGE Duke
184 (168.5) Rodarius Williams CB Oklahoma State
185 (169.2) Kylin Hill RB Mississippi State
186 (173.5) Tre McKitty TE Georgia
187 (177) Adetokunbo Ogundeji EDGE Notre Dame
188 (177) Brendan Jaimes OT Nebraska
189 (178.5) Shi Smith WR South Carolina
190 (179.67) Tarron Jackson EDGE Coastal Carolina
191 (183) Elijah Mitchell RB Louisiana
192 (183.25) Royce Newman IOL Ole Miss
193 (184.67) Frank Darby WR Arizona State
194 (185) Robert Jones IOL Middle Tennessee State
195 (188) Matt Bushman TE BYU
196 (188.33) Noah Gray TE Duke
197 (189) Tommy Doyle IOL Miami (Ohio)
198 (189.5) Keith Taylor CB Washington
199 (191.67) Darius Stills IDL West Virginia
200 (195.67) K.J. Britt LB Auburn

This year’s boards: NFL Stats Inc., Tankathon, Sporting News, Daniel Jeremiah, Drae Harris, Jordan Reid, Gil Brandt, Mel Kiper, The Ringer, DraftWire, DraftPlex, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, Grueling Truth, Fox Sports, Sportsnaut, Dane Brugler, San Diego Union-Tribune, Brentley Weissman, TouchdownWire, NFL Mocks, PFF, Jeff Legwold, 4for4, Stampede Blue

