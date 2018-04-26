The 580 Sports Talk NFL Mock Drafts

The NFL Draft begins tonight at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and the Cleveland Browns are on the clock. This year’s draft has contained a great deal of intrigue given the number of highly touted quarterback prospects at the top of the board and the possibility of trades up and down the board.

The Browns have the first and fourth overall picks. The two New York teams pick high, with the Giants and Jets second and third respectively. The Denver Broncos round out the top five. The Kansas City Chiefs do not have a first round pick, having traded it last year to get the pick they used to select Patrick Mahomes.

The 580 Sports Talk crew put together their mock drafts to see who could most accurately predict the picks made tonight.