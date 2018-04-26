The 580 Sports Talk NFL Mock Drafts

The NFL Draft begins tonight at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and the Cleveland Browns are on the clock. This year’s draft has contained a great deal of intrigue given the number of highly touted quarterback prospects at the top of the board and the possibility of trades up and down the board.
The Browns have the first and fourth overall picks. The two New York teams pick high, with the Giants and Jets second and third respectively. The Denver Broncos round out the top five. The Kansas City Chiefs do not have a first round pick, having traded it last year to get the pick they used to select Patrick Mahomes.
The 580 Sports Talk crew put together their mock drafts to see who could most accurately predict the picks made tonight.
|Team
|Dan Lucero
|Brendan Dwzierzynski
|Jake Lebahn
|1) Cleveland
|Baker Mayfield, QB, OU
|Sam Darnold, QB, USC
|Darnold
|2) New York Giants
|Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
|Barkley
|Bradley Chubb, DL, NC State
|3) New York Jets
|Darnold
|Mayfield
|Mayfield
|4) Cleveland
|Chubb
|Chubb
|Barkley
|5) Denver
|Quenton Nelson, OL, Notre Dame
|Nelson
|Nelson
|6) Indianapolis
|Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
|Smith
|Denzel Ward, DB, Ohio State
|7) Tampa Bay
|Ward
|Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama
|Derwin James, DB, Florida State
|8) Chicago
|James
|Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
|Mike McGlinchey, OL, Notre Dame
|9) San Francisco
|McGlinchey
|Marcus Davenport, DL, UTSA
|Smith
|10) Oakland
|Fitzpatrick
|Ward
|Fitzpatrick
|11) Miami
|Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
|Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
|Allen
|12) Buffalo
|Allen
|Rosen
|Rosen
|13) Washington
|Vita Vea, DT, Washington
|Vea
|Vea
|14) Green Bay
|Jaire Alexander, DB, Louisville
|James
|Alexander
|15) Arizona
|Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
|Lamar Jackson
|Lamar Jackson
|16) Baltimore
|Daron Payne, DL, Alabama
|Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
|Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
|17) Los Angeles Chargers
|Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia
|McGlinchey
|Payne
|18) Seattle
|Davenport
|Josh Jackson, DB, Iowa
|Davenport
|19) Dallas
|DJ Moore, WR, Maryland
|Moore
|Edmunds
|20) Detroit
|Harold Landry, DL, Boston College
|Goedert
|Will Hernandez, OL, UTEP
|21) Cincinnati
|Taven Bryan, DL, Florida
|Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
|Ragnow
|22) Buffalo
|Ridley
|Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
|Ridley
|23) New England
|Edmunds
|Landry
|Landry
|24) Carolina
|Hernandez
|Isaiah Oliver, DB, Colorado
|Maurice Hurst, DL, Michigan
|25) Tennessee
|Vander Esch
|Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
|Kolton Miller, OL, UCLA
|26) Atlanta
|Oliver
|Payne
|Josh Jackson
|27) New Orleans
|Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
|Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
|Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
|28) Pittsburgh
|Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
|Justin Reid, S, Stanford
|Evans
|29) Jacksonville
|Miller
|Connor Williams, OT, Texas
|Vander Esch
|30) Minnesota
|Williams
|Hernandez
|Wynn
|31) New England
|Josh Jackson
|Hurst
|Oliver
|32) Philadelphia
|Evans
|Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
|Guice