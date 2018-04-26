WIBW News Now!

The 580 Sports Talk NFL Mock Drafts

by on April 26, 2018 at 10:51 AM (10 mins ago)

The NFL Draft begins tonight at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and the Cleveland Browns are on the clock. This year’s draft has contained a great deal of intrigue given the number of highly touted quarterback prospects at the top of the board and the possibility of trades up and down the board.

The Browns have the first and fourth overall picks. The two New York teams pick high, with the Giants and Jets second and third respectively. The Denver Broncos round out the top five. The Kansas City Chiefs do not have a first round pick, having traded it last year to get the pick they used to select Patrick Mahomes.

The 580 Sports Talk crew put together their mock drafts to see who could most accurately predict the picks made tonight.

Team Dan Lucero Brendan Dwzierzynski Jake Lebahn
1) Cleveland Baker Mayfield, QB, OU Sam Darnold, QB, USC Darnold
2) New York Giants Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State Barkley Bradley Chubb, DL, NC State
3) New York Jets Darnold Mayfield Mayfield
4) Cleveland Chubb Chubb Barkley
5) Denver Quenton Nelson, OL, Notre Dame Nelson Nelson
6) Indianapolis Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia Smith Denzel Ward, DB, Ohio State
7) Tampa Bay Ward Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama Derwin James, DB, Florida State
8) Chicago James Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech Mike McGlinchey, OL, Notre Dame
9) San Francisco McGlinchey Marcus Davenport, DL, UTSA Smith
10) Oakland Fitzpatrick Ward Fitzpatrick
11) Miami Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Allen
12) Buffalo Allen Rosen Rosen
13) Washington Vita Vea, DT, Washington Vea Vea
14) Green Bay Jaire Alexander, DB, Louisville James Alexander
15) Arizona Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville Lamar Jackson Lamar Jackson
16) Baltimore Daron Payne, DL, Alabama Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State
17) Los Angeles Chargers Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia McGlinchey Payne
18) Seattle Davenport Josh Jackson, DB, Iowa Davenport
19) Dallas DJ Moore, WR, Maryland Moore Edmunds
20) Detroit Harold Landry, DL, Boston College Goedert Will Hernandez, OL, UTEP
21) Cincinnati Taven Bryan, DL, Florida Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas Ragnow
22) Buffalo Ridley Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State Ridley
23) New England Edmunds Landry Landry
24) Carolina Hernandez Isaiah Oliver, DB, Colorado Maurice Hurst, DL, Michigan
25) Tennessee Vander Esch Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama Kolton Miller, OL, UCLA
26) Atlanta Oliver Payne Josh Jackson
27) New Orleans Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
28) Pittsburgh Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama Justin Reid, S, Stanford Evans
29) Jacksonville Miller Connor Williams, OT, Texas Vander Esch
30) Minnesota Williams Hernandez Wynn
31) New England Josh Jackson Hurst Oliver
32) Philadelphia Evans Derrius Guice, RB, LSU Guice
Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.