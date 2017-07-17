Topeka Rodeo Presented by 94.5 Country

The Big 94.5 Country’s Topeka Rodeo is coming to town August 18th & 19th, 2017! Presented by Hollywood Casino.

Dust off your boots and get ready for a barrel racin’, bull ridin’ good time for two nights only!

The Big 94.5 Country Topeka Rodeo is held each August at the North Topeka Saddle Club arena. The rodeo committee is committed to bringing the best rodeo competitors and rodeo stock the Midwest offers and providing two hours of non-stop family entertainment to Northeast Kansas. In addition to exciting rodeo action Miss Rodeo Topeka is crowned, and a variety of promotional and fundraising events are held to support the North Topeka community and others.

Tickets can be purchased at the following locations:

Briggs Ram Dodge

3001 South Kansas Avenue ~ Topeka

855-346-8911

Community Bank

801 NW 25th ~ Topeka

785.440.4455

R Bar B

3256 NE 39th Street ~ Topeka

785-286-3000

Dog Day Afternoon Pet Ranch & Resort

121 NE US Highway 24 ~ Topeka

8235 1/2 SW 10th Ave ~ Topeka

Meriden Tiger Den

7128 K-4 Highway ~ Meriden

Tarwaters

4107 NW Topeka Boulevard ~ Topeka

800-894-2390

Vanderbilt’s

3021 SW Topeka Blvd ~ Topeka

785-266-3720

The Big 94.5 Country Cowboy Breakfast

to Benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital



Jim Puff, owner of Puffy’s Deli, Grocery, & Catering, has generously agreed to provide the pancakes for our annual Saturday Morning Cowboy Breakfast to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 8am to 10am

North Topeka Saddle Club Clubhouse

7341 NW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66618

Pancake and Sausage breakfast is $5.00

All proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!

When: Saturday August 19, Between Barrel Racing & Bull Riding!

Listen the whole month of August (before the rodeo, for your chance to WIN $10,000! When you hear the horseshoe sounder, be the correct caller and you will be entered as a qualifying thrower. You’ll report to the arena on Saturday night, and hope your name is the name drawn to throw the horseshoe!

It happens! In 2015, we gave away $10,000 for a ringer! Here’s the video of that winning throw!

About the Topeka Rodeo and The North Topeka Saddle Club

The North Topeka Saddle Club was established in 1949 by a small group of people who wanted to start a riding club. The club and its facility is solely dedicated to providing a location for families to enjoy equestrian sports in the Shawnee County, Kansas area. Currently Shawnee County Parks & Recreation maintains 41 baseball/softball diamonds, 3 soccer complexes, 5 aquatic centers and 5 basketball courts as well as numerous parks, shelters and community centers. However, for families wanting to participate in activities with their horses, the county offers nothing. Hence the need for the North Topeka Saddle Club. The North Topeka Saddle Club provides its arena free of charge to 4H, FFA and other youth groups. Yet, the North Topeka Saddle Club, designated a 501c3 charity, is required to pay property taxes and receives no financial support from the county or state. In February 2012, with repairs desperately needed to the arena, the North Topeka Saddle voted to undertake a new fundraising venture and thus, the Topeka Rodeo was born and first held in August of 2012. The North Topeka Saddle Club arena is active throughout the spring, summer and fall months with a variety of events. These events include clinics, mounted shootings, play nights, barrel racing jackpots and the annual Kansas High School Rodeo Association fall rodeo. For a full listing of events visit the club’s Facebook page.

The Topeka Rodeo Committee

The Topeka Rodeo committee is made up of a select group of area horsemen and women who have a passion for the Western lifestyle. Committee members have an extensive background with horses including rodeo, mounted shooting, horse showing and trail riding. They are horse enthusiasts who understand the powerful role horses play in the shaping of our youth. The committee’s goal is to bring a unique, dynamic event to the Topeka area, combining community involvement and family entertainment. The Topeka Rodeo committee and the North Topeka Saddle Club are dedicated to producing this event for years to come.

Allocation of Funds

The funds raised from the Topeka Rodeo have helped the saddle club to support: