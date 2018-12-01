The Chiefs Released Running Back Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt had been one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ top offensive threats since joining the team two years ago. Those days are over.

The Chiefs have released the elusive running back after video surfaced that showed the NFL’s reigning rushing champion knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway last Feb. 10.

The video acquired and published by TMZ shows Hunt lunging toward a woman and several others in the hotel hallway, and the second-year pro being restrained several times. Hunt later shoves an individual and knocks down a woman, whom he then kicks on the ground.

No charges were filed from the altercation, though two police reports were created.

Hunt had been placed on the NFL’s exempt list while the league investigates the incident. The Chiefs declined to wait that long.

Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 yards rushing as a rookie last year and was fifth in the league with 824 yards through 11 games this season.

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”