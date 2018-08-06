WIBW News Now!

Header Weather


77°F
Clear
Feels Like 77°
Winds North 0 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy100°
70°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm87°
65°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy92°
67°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear94°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear94°
67°

The heat is on for Monday

by on August 6, 2018 at 4:48 AM (3 hours ago)

The heat is on for Monday, but some relief is on the way tonight into tomorrow.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning, clearing and hot this afternoon, with a high at 101.

Tonight: Showers and a few storms will be moving in late, with a low at 78.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms, with a high at 88.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high at 100. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low at 70.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high at 89.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.