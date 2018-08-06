The heat is on for Monday, but some relief is on the way tonight into tomorrow.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning, clearing and hot this afternoon, with a high at 101.

Tonight: Showers and a few storms will be moving in late, with a low at 78.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms, with a high at 88.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high at 100. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low at 70.

Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high at 89.