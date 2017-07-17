The heat is on this week

Hot and dry across much of this week in northeast Kansas. The exception may be Tuesday night when a couple of disturbances across extreme north-central and northeast Kansas could lead to a few showers and storms.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 95.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 72.
Tomorrow: Excessive Heat Watch, with a high at 97.
Wednesday: Hot and muggy, with a high at 97.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 98. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 75.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high at 99.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 102.