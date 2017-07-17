The heat is on this week

Hot and dry across much of this week in northeast Kansas. The exception may be Tuesday night when a couple of disturbances across extreme north-central and northeast Kansas could lead to a few showers and storms.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 95.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: Excessive Heat Watch, with a high at 97.

Wednesday: Hot and muggy, with a high at 97.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 98. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high at 99.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 102.