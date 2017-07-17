WIBW News Now!

Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear95°
72°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear96°
76°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy98°
78°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear99°
79°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear101°
80°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Watch until 8:00pm on July 22, 2017

The heat is on this week

by on July 17, 2017 at 4:40 AM (51 mins ago)

Hot and dry across much of this week in northeast Kansas. The exception may be Tuesday night when a couple of disturbances across extreme north-central and northeast Kansas could lead to a few showers and storms.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 95.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 72.

Tomorrow: Excessive Heat Watch, with a high at 97.

Wednesday: Hot and muggy, with a high at 97.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 98. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high at 99.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 102.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.