The Question: To Subpoena or Not Subpoena

At first, there was going to be a subpoena issued. Then there wasn’t.
The Kansas News Service reports that the office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt was going to subpoena the notes of a former Topeka Capital-Journal reporter who wrote a book on Floyd Bledsoe, a Kansas man who served 16 years in prison for a rape and murder he did not commit.
Schmidt’s office is defending Jefferson County officials in a civil rights lawsuit filed by Bledsoe.
The subpoena would seek materials the reporter prepared or used in writing the book.
However, the Attorney General’s office later issued a statement, saying in part, “An assistant attorney general filed a notice of intent to issue a subpoena in this case. That notice was filed without Attorney General Schmidt’s knowledge or approval. After learning of it, Attorney General Schmidt expressed his disapproval, and has directed that the subpoena not be issued.”