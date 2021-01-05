The Return of a Scam: “Hello, This is the Police.”
The latest reported case comes from Wichita, but it could – and does – happen anywhere in the state.
The Wichita Police Department is warning citizens of a phone scam with individuals claiming to be Wichita Police officers.
Recently the Wichita Police Department investigated a case where an unknown suspect contacted a female, representing himself as a Sergeant with the Wichita Police.
He requested money and a signature for missing a court date.
When calling the number back, a recording is reached claiming to be the desk phone of the Sergeant.
The Wichita Police Department – along with every other police department in the state – reminds you that department members will never call anyone on behalf of any federal, state, or local courts.
In addition, department members will never call requesting money or gift cards, and these types of calls are scams.
If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a call from a police department, hang up on the caller, then call your City Hall or local police department, to verify the legitimacy of a call.